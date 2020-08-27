1/1
Maria Jean Chavez
1940 - 2020
Marla Jean Chavez, age 80, of Gilroy, suffered a sudden stroke and passed away on August 8, 2020.  She was preceded in death by her parents Mike and Margaret (Mickey) Conrotto.  
 
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Thomas S. Chavez, by her children Tom Chavez (Gondie), Corby Chavez, Kelly Chavez-Johnson (Brad), and by her brother Mike Conrotto (Michelle).
 
She was a proud grandmother to Garrett Chavez, Matthew Chavez, Kara Johnson, and Amber Johnson and was a proud aunt to Wendy Conrotto-Burtram and Tammy Conrotto. 
 
Marla was born and raised in Gilroy and married her high school sweetheart, Tom. She took pride in caring for her home, family, friends, and Lucy (her cat).  She was a true matriarch. 
 
Marla and Tom enjoyed cooking, camping, fishing, playing games, and traveling with their family. 
 
She enjoyed regular walks, day trips, and luncheons with her long time high school friends. 
 
She was a regular attendee of St. Mary's church services and truly had faith in a higher power.
 
She took pleasure in gardening and decorating her home for all the seasonal holidays, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas. 
 
Marla cared deeply for her husband, children, grandchildren, nieces and never missed an opportunity to show them just how much she loved them.
 
It was her wish to be buried and have a service with her husband at the time of his passing. 

For online condolences please go to www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com

Published in Gilroy from Aug. 27 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Habing Family Funeral Home
129 4th Street
Gilroy, CA 95020
408-847-4040
