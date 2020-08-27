Marla Jean Chavez, age 80, of Gilroy, suffered a sudden stroke and passed away on August 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Mike and Margaret (Mickey) Conrotto.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Thomas S. Chavez, by her children Tom Chavez (Gondie), Corby Chavez, Kelly Chavez-Johnson (Brad), and by her brother Mike Conrotto (Michelle).
She was a proud grandmother to Garrett Chavez, Matthew Chavez, Kara Johnson, and Amber Johnson and was a proud aunt to Wendy Conrotto-Burtram and Tammy Conrotto.
Marla was born and raised in Gilroy and married her high school sweetheart, Tom. She took pride in caring for her home, family, friends, and Lucy (her cat). She was a true matriarch.
Marla and Tom enjoyed cooking, camping, fishing, playing games, and traveling with their family.
She enjoyed regular walks, day trips, and luncheons with her long time high school friends.
She was a regular attendee of St. Mary's church services and truly had faith in a higher power.
She took pleasure in gardening and decorating her home for all the seasonal holidays, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Marla cared deeply for her husband, children, grandchildren, nieces and never missed an opportunity to show them just how much she loved them.
It was her wish to be buried and have a service with her husband at the time of his passing.
