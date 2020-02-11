|
|
|
On Thursday, February 6, 2020, Marlene Agnes Filice, loving mother of three, grandmother of many, great-grandmother to a few, aunt to numerous nieces and nephews, and friend to a multitude, passed away. She suffered a stroke that took her from us unexpectedly and mercifully quite quickly. She was 83.
Marlene was preceded in death by her father Dario, mother Viola, and brothers Frank, Jerry, and Adolf. She is survived by her three children Michael (Lisa), Linda (Mark), and Barry. Known to them as "Noni" she also leaves behind many grandchildren and a few great grandchildren from whom she derived great joy.
Marlene was born June 26, 1936, in San Jose, CA, to Dario & Viola Zappelli. Growing up she attended St Joseph's Parochial School, Notre Dame High School and then O'Conner School of Nursing where she earned her Registered Nursing Credential. As a younger woman Marlene was a stay at home mother raising her three children in Gilroy, CA, where she was an active volunteer in her children's schools and in the community at large. Eventually returning to nursing in the late 1970's she went on to have a 25 year career as an OBGYN nurse with Kaiser Permanente where she was able to positively touch and influence so many lives.
Marlene reveled in community as is evident from her membership/participation in many socially orientated groups including Women in Touch, The Italian Catholic Federation, and others. She was a woman of great faith, a practicing Catholic her entire life, and long time member of St. Mary Parish in Gilroy, CA. Godspeed to you Mom, you are missed so much already.
Services will be held Monday, February 17, 2020. Visitation/Viewing will be from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Habing Family Funeral Home, 129 4th St, Gilroy, CA. A short Rosary will begin at 1:30 PM at St. Mary Catholic Church, 11 First St, Gilroy, CA, immediately followed by a Funeral Mass at 2:00 PM. A Cryptside Service is then to take place at Gavilan Hills Memorial Park, 1000 First St, Gilroy, CA at 3:00 PM.
A Reception in celebration of Marlene's life and the influences she leaves behind in all of us will be held at the conclusion of services at Gilroy Lodge on the Hill (Elks Lodge) at 2765 Hecker Pass Highway, Gilroy, CA. Please join us. For online condolences please visit www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, 2020