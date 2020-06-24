Mary Gloria Hamel
1933 - 2020
Mary Gloria Hamel, age 87, of Gilroy, California (formerly San Jose), passed away peacefully on 13 June, while holding hands with the love of her life, her husband of 63 years, Antonio (Tony) Edmond Hamel. Mary is survived by her husband, her four loving children, Lisa, Sylvia, Tony, Mary Jean, 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. We will miss our mother dearly. For full obituary please visit https://www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituary/mary-hamel

Published in Gilroy from Jun. 24 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
