Resident of Gilroy
"Big Papa" Mike, 86, beloved Husband, Father, Brother, Uncle and friend to many, passed peacefully surrounded by those he treasured most, his family. His presence will forever be in the hearts of those whose lives he touched. To describe him as "Big" is an understatement. He lived and loved Big. The perseverance and determination to overcome childhood adversity provided him with the motivation to forge a strong and loving bond with family and friends that continues to be embraced by all. He is, and always will be, a true inspiration to all that knew him.
Born in St. Paul/Minneapolis Minnesota, the 6th of eight siblings to parents Michael Joseph and Margaret Rauschnot. His life was upended when his mother passed which resulted in he and his younger siblings being sent to an orphanage. Eventually, as an adolescent, he relocated to California. It was there that he met the love of his life, Marilyn Vallerga at a picnic. After a brief courtship they were married for 66 + inseparable years, literally. Marilyn predeceased her beloved husband Mike on November 18, 2019. The love they had for one another can only be described as selfless and endless.
Mike left to serve his country in the Korean War shortly after marrying Marilyn. For eighteen months, seven days a week, they wrote loving letters to each other. Not shortly thereafter, Mike and Marilyn began their dream of raising a wonderful family of 4 children. Michael (Julia) Rauschnot, Mark (Cheryl) Rauschnot, Marla (Mark) Carroll, Marcell (John) Chapman, 11 loving Grandchildren, and 10 beautiful Great Grandchildren. There is no doubt that their legacy will continue to grow.
Their long and happy life can be summarized by Alan Jackson's song "Livn' on Love". May God bless you and the beautiful spirits that you are to us all. We love you.
Private Services were held.
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2020