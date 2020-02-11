|
|
Mineko Hirasaki Sakai, 95, resident of Morgan Hill, California passed away peacefully on
January 27, 2020. Born and raised in Gilroy, California, only leaving during WWII when
relocated with her family to Grand Junction, Colorado, where she met her future husband
Lawson Iichiro Sakai.
She and Lawson married in 1946, moved to Los Angeles, but returned to Gilroy after 2 years.
They eventually opened their own travel business which they ran until retiring in 1990. She
served on the Board of Directors of Wheeler Hospital and South County Hospital and
volunteered for both as well as St. Louise Hospital for nearly 50 years. Mineko traveled
extensively and enjoyed many hobbies including golfing, knitting, sewing, and quilting.
She is survived by husband Lawson Sakai, children Kenneth (Lynda) Sakai, Joanne Sakai
(Dallas Foster), Janet (Noriaki) Ito, and Dennis Sakai (Linda Durrin), grandchildren, Kelly
(Francesca) Sakai, Nicholas Sakai, Mika Ito (Byron Yamada), Gaku Ito (Aya Ino), Kisa Ito (Erik
Fujinami), Stephen Sakai, Kimberlee Sakai (Morad Alvarez), great-granddaughter Mie Yamada,
and sister Aiko Elsie (Lawrence - predeceased) Nakamura, sisters-in-law Sumi Hirasaki, Jean
Hirasaki, Joanne Hirasaki and brother-in-law Kazuto Oki, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her parents Haruye Hirasaki and Kiyoshi Hirasaki and siblings Manabi
Hirasaki, Fumiko (Kenji) Maruko, Michiko (William) Sakamoto, Hisashi Hirasaki, Shinobu
Hirasaki and Midori Oki.
Private funeral services were held on February 8, 2020 at Gavilan Hills Memorial Park in Gilroy,
California. A public 49th day memorial service will be held on March 21, 2020 at the Morgan Hill
Buddhist Community Center from 2:00 PM. Please, no flowers.
Online condolences at www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, 2020