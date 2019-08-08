|
Beloved and adored mother, sister, auntie and Eternal Companion - Molly Estella Marquez Kalff passed away with family members at her side at home in Gilroy on July 31st, 2019. She leaves behind her husband, Paul, daughter Molly Marie Lucio, step children Marcie and Ross, grandson Anthony Paul and 9 brothers and sisters whom she loved unconditionally and cared deeply for throughout her life. She also leaves many beautiful nieces and nephews.
Her LDS Faith was her rock upon which she relied for guidance and inner strength. She now joins those dear friends and family members who have preceded her in death in His Mansions in Heaven. Her fierce loyalty, unending generosity, sparkling personality, amazing smile and dedication to the teaching the ways of the Lord to the youth, and willingness to help those in need is a legacy that those she leaves behind can follow. A memorial and celebration of Molly's life and influence on so many will be held at the LDS Meeting House located at 7999 Miller Avenue, Gilroy, CA 95020 at 10 AM on Wednesday, August 14th. Online condolences at www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Aug. 8 to Aug. 16, 2019