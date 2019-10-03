|
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Norman E. Dickens, passed away peacefully on the night of September 22nd at the age of 90.
Son of William Bradford Dickens and Ruby Olene Dickens (Bogie), he was born in San Antonio, TX and, at an early age, moved with his family to Watsonville, CA where he lived on Alvarado St until he married. After high school, he joined the army and served twice, including as a mechanic at Camp Roberts. He went to work at the family business, Associated Tagline, where he moved up to President in the 1980's in partnership with his brother, Robert W. Dickens, Sr., and retired at age 70.
He married Jeannette Dickens (German) in 1956 and raised two children (Liz & John). In his free time, he was passionate about gardening and, especially, fishing which he did with good friends almost until the end. His favorite pastime, though, was the ranch where he and his wife lived after retirement and it provided him with enormous pride and joy.
In addition to his wife and two children, he leaves behind a granddaughter (Michelle) and three great-grandchildren (Will, Rickey, and Lili). He will be sorely missed. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2019