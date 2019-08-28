|
|
Orval Q. Adair was born to Orval and Irene Adair on April 20, 1934 in Boonville, AK. Growing up he enjoyed competing in many athletic activities, his favorite being football. During his senior year he became the Arkansas All American State Champion. After high school, he joined the US Army, continued to play football and remained active in the reserves throughout his college years. In 1967 he came to California and taught for Gilroy Unified School District for 25 years, first as an Elementary teacher and then as a PE Specialist for the district. Orv was also an avid golfer. After retiring from teaching, he could not wait to spend his days golfing. You'd find him, rain or shine, out on Gilroy Golf Course and being sure to pay the "house" fund with his "golf winnings". He was still playing rounds with his buddies, Dick, Henry, Glen, Rob and Ray up to a few weeks before his passing.
Orv was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Adair and daughter, Kimberly Ordaz along with his brothers Herman, Glenn and sisters Lorita and Naoma. He leaves behind his wife, Charleen, his son Kenneth, sister Peggy Hopkins, sister-in-law Betty Adair, stepdaughter Sherry Drake Marshall, stepson Jeffrey Drake, granddaughters Kaylyn and Claire Ordaz and grandson Jayden Marshall. Orv's warm, gentle strength will be sadly missed by his friends and family. At his request, there will be no service … just play a round of golf and be better than fine.
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Aug. 28 to Sept. 5, 2019