Of Watsonville, passed peacefully at home on September 24th.
Born in Owensboro, Kentucky. Pam retired from Pacific Bell after 35 years. Pam loved to country line dance, walk her dogs at the beach and spend time with family and friends. She volunteered at Gilroy Gardens and many other community events. She attended church at The Foothills Church of Gilroy.
Pam is survived by her husband, Gary Mason. Daughters Milae Tol (Sjon) and Tennille Weiser. Stepdaughter Sheri Ollar(Chuck). Eight grandchildren. Brothers Donald, Stephen/Stevie and James/Jimmy(Bonnie) Jones. Sisters Peggy Armeni, Barbara(Dubby) Schwartz and Elizabeth/Lolly(David) Duckwall.
Preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Earleen Jones, a sister Linda and a brother Charlie(Marliss).
The family wishes to thank Joyce Coleman and her associates for their professionalism, dedication and excellent care these past few years.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Donations may be made in her name to The Foothills Church 8335 Church Street, Gilroy, CA 95020.
Online condolences at www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com.