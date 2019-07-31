Home

POWERED BY

Services
Habing Family Funeral Home
129 4th Street
Gilroy, CA 95020
408-847-4040
For more information about
Patricia Lemos
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Lemos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Elise Lemos


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Elise Lemos Obituary
Patricia Elise Lemos, of Gilroy, passed away July 27, 2019. She was 90 years of age.?She is survived by her sisters and their husbands, Linda and Tom Brighton, and Susan and Dee Humpherys; children David Lemos and wife Rosemary Lemos, Chyrl Lemos and Pam Lemos; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Private family services were held in celebration of her life. For online condolences please go to http://www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from July 31 to Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now