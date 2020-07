Or Copy this URL to Share

My beloved husband worked for Gilroy foods for 33 years. He leaves behind his wife Donna Casillas, Step-Children David Pequeno and Tiffany Pequeno Romero, Two grandchildren David Pequeno and Cheyenne Pequeno. Proceeded in death by his parents and siblings. He will be greatly missed.

