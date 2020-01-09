|
Philip Addison Lawton passed away December 29 at the age of 91. Born to George and Betty Lawton in Hollister on June 23, 1928, he had three brothers George, Ed, and Bill. Phil lived his entire life in Gilroy, where he met the love of his life, Gerry Hailstone, with whom he spent 54 wonderful years. They owned and operated Lawton's Gem Shop.
He is survived by his three daughters, Karen Barrett of Hollister, Cindy Ostrander of Redding, and Wendy Andrews of Gilroy, son-in-law Phillip Barrett, three grandsons, Duffy Barrett, Jacob Ostrander and Cory Andrews, brother Bill Lawton of Scottsdale, AZ, sisters-in-law Deborah Lawton and Lenore Hailstone, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends, who will miss him dearly.
Graveside Services will be Saturday February 8, 2020 – 11:00 AM at Gavilan Hills Memorial Park, Gilroy. Full obituary and condolences at HabingFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16, 2020