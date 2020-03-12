|
|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we report the passing of Richard Carter Colbert, MD on March 5 at the age of 78. A native of Wisconsin, Dr. Colbert graduated from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine in 1968. After 5 years of residency and Army service, Dr. Colbert moved to Gilroy, California where he practiced Internal Medicine for 47 years. A physician's physician, Dr. Colbert was dedicated to his profession and patients. True to form, he worked until deteriorating health forced retirement upon him in the Fall of 2019. He is preceded in death by wife Bonnie Louise Colbert (nee Jinkins) in 2013. He is survived by daughter Beth Lynn Colbert, son Robert Richard Colbert, MD, daughter-in-law Lisa Marie Caylor, MD, and grandchildren Ian Carter Colbert and Sabrina Camille Colbert. As per Dr. Colbert's wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, a small donation to the SPCA would be appreciated.
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020