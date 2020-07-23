1/1
Richard Henry Frassetti
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Henry Frassetti passed away July 16, 2020 in Gilroy, California. He was born March 30, 1946 in San Jose, California to Henry and Alda Frassetti. Richard was raised in Gilroy attending Saint Mary's grammar school, Palma High School and finishing his education at Calpoly University in San Luis Obispo. Richard is survived by his wife, Kathleen Gardner Frassetti, his stepchildren Casey (Nicole) Peterson and Kamy (Casey) Cannon, his sister Diane (Mike) Rose and niece Keri (Greg) Hubbard and nephew Brandon (Karen) Rose. He Also leaves behind many beloved grandchildren, great nieces and nephews, cousins and good friends.
Richard began his career with Sunsweet foods and went on to a successful business in international commodity trading with his own company Hansa Pacific Associates. He also continued in the family farming business which he dearly loved. Richard was known to say "he never worked a day in his life" so great was his love for both farming and in the food industry.
Services will be private due to Covid-19. Donations can be made to Saint Judes's Children's Hospital or Seasons Hospice Foundation.
Condolences at HabingFamilyFuneralHome.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gilroy from Jul. 23 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Habing Family Funeral Home
129 4th Street
Gilroy, CA 95020
408-847-4040
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved