Richard Henry Frassetti passed away July 16, 2020 in Gilroy, California. He was born March 30, 1946 in San Jose, California to Henry and Alda Frassetti. Richard was raised in Gilroy attending Saint Mary's grammar school, Palma High School and finishing his education at Calpoly University in San Luis Obispo. Richard is survived by his wife, Kathleen Gardner Frassetti, his stepchildren Casey (Nicole) Peterson and Kamy (Casey) Cannon, his sister Diane (Mike) Rose and niece Keri (Greg) Hubbard and nephew Brandon (Karen) Rose. He Also leaves behind many beloved grandchildren, great nieces and nephews, cousins and good friends.

Richard began his career with Sunsweet foods and went on to a successful business in international commodity trading with his own company Hansa Pacific Associates. He also continued in the family farming business which he dearly loved. Richard was known to say "he never worked a day in his life" so great was his love for both farming and in the food industry.

Services will be private due to Covid-19. Donations can be made to Saint Judes's Children's Hospital or Seasons Hospice Foundation.

Condolences at HabingFamilyFuneralHome.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store