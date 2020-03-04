|
Richard Perry Anden, 61, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, surrounded by family at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh, North Carolina, while on a business trip. A native of California, Rick was the son of Richard Wallace Anden and Barbara Jean Roof.
Rick grew up in Cupertino, California and had lived in Gilroy, California since 1998. He graduated from Cupertino High School and attended DeAnza College. Rick was employed at Hewlett Packard for 23 years, following his father and grandfather as long time HP employees. In 2000, he began working at Cisco Systems in San Jose as a Computer Analyst Program Manager. Rick enjoyed his work, especially his co-workers.
Rick's interests and hobbies were many. He loved fishing, camping, cooking, and gardening; producing the best tomatoes. In the last five years his interest in brewing beer grew. He had a home brewery and enjoyed developing unique recipes using ingredients like hibiscus, juniper berries, carrots, Poblano chilies and more. His Garlic Beer was featured at the 2018 Gilroy Garlic Festival and some of his recipes are used by a local brewery.
Rick is survived by his wife of 30 years, Cindi Anden, and their daughter, Natalie Anden, 19. He's also survived by his brother, Randy Anden and wife Kelly of Cupertino; Uncles Robert and Rodney Anden; father-in-law Anthony Pedrazzi, mother-in-law Janice Pedrazzi; sisters-in-law Jill Asevedo and husband Michael, Corrie Drumm and husband Curt, and Lorrie Whetstone and husband Thomas. Rick loved and enjoyed his many nieces and nephew and their families: Robyn Ray and husband Sean, Rachel Maak and husband Sean, nephew Michael Drumm, Amanda Reyes and husband Jesus, Danielle Whetstone (niece & goddaughter), Sarah Streete and husband Jonathan, Charlene Missouri and husband Stephen, Deana Honesto (niece & goddaughter) and her husband TJ, and Gabrielle Whetstone. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Barbara Anden.
The family will hold a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rick's name may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley at SHFB.com.
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2020