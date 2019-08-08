Home

Robert Padron
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vigil
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church
17400 Peak Ave
Morgan Hill, CA
Robert went home and entered the gates of heaven to be with the Lord above on July 27, 2019. Born on February 15, 1935 in Crystal City, Texas he moved to Gilroy as a young boy in 1945. A Teamster Union member of Local 679 and worked for Gilroy Cannery for 45 years until retirement. He served three years in the U. S. Army National Guard, as a Tank Gunner.?Visitation will be held at Habing Family Funeral Home on Friday August 9, 2019, 1pm-9pm.?Vigil will begin at 6 pm, Friday August 9, 2019.?Funeral will be held on Saturday August 10, 2019 at10am St Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, 17400 Peak Ave, Morgan Hill, CA. Following mass, he will be laid to rest at St Mary's Cemetery, First St, Gilroy CA.?For online condolences and full obituary go to habingfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Aug. 8 to Aug. 16, 2019
