Robert V. Spohr
1931 - 2020
Robin Spohr passed away on May 25th after a months long illness. He was a resident of Gilroy since 1963. Robin graduated from Palo Alto High in 1949 and then joined the Navy. A carpenter by trade, Robin was a superintendent for Rudolph & Sletten Inc. He oversaw many of the company's most important projects in Silicon Valley, including the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Loyal to his Catholic faith, his profession & his family, Robin is survived by his 9 children, 18 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. For online condolences please go to www.habingfamilyfuneral.com.

