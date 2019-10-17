|
Rod is survived by his daughter Brittany Flores (Sartoris), grandchildren Zeke and Kalia; brothers Mark, Nick, and Kenneth, and his twin sister Pam. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Christine Guzman (Sartoris).
Rod was born on November 29, 1953 in San Jose, California to Louis Sartoris and Arvella Sartoris (Carstensen). He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1971, and served in the U.S. Army.
Rod spent most of his life as a talented fleet, diesel, and heavy machine mechanic. He was also passionate about motorcycles and classic cars.
Rod was his happiest when he was spending time with his grandchildren and utilizing his talents to help others. He will be remembered for his big, kind heart and a tenacious spirit. He left a permanent mark on the hearts of many and will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held at 11am on Saturday October 19th, 2019 at Morgan Hill Bible Church at 15055 Monterey Road, with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Rod's life.
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, 2019