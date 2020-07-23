Rose Conception Harmon born on December 8, 1957 to Alex and Triny Seifert in San Jose, California. She passed away on July 5. Rosie graduated from Gilroy High School in 1976. She is preceded in death by her husband Bill Harmon and her parents. Rosie is survived by her children Christi (Matt) Garcia, John Meinert, Jamie Thorn, Lisa Garcia, and her grandchildren Jacob, Joshua, Starryn, Jayson, Nathanael Jr, Jeremiah, Nehemiah, Faith and Keoni and Great granddaughter Lunah. Because of Covid 19 the family had a private memorial which was live.

