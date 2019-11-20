|
Roy Tognola, 96, of Gilroy, passed away on November 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 69 plus years, Annemarie. He was preceded in death by his parents Tito Tognola and Clarinda Walker and his stepfather J. "Rusty" Walker.
Roy was born in Bakersfield, California. He graduated from Gilroy High, Class of 1942. Served in U.S. Army – 250th Station Hospital in England, Belgium and Germany from 1943 – 1946. He was employed by Borden Milk Co. and Chappell Hardware. Roy was very proud of his Swiss heritage.
He will be dearly missed.
Private Services were already held.
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, 2019