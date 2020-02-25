|
Roy "Pinky" Swenson of Gilroy passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 after a brief illness. He was 91.
At the time of death he was surrounded by family at his bedside.
He was born in Wells, Minnesota to Walter and Anna (Schultz) Swenson. He served in the United States Army and defended his country in the Korean War. He was the owner and operator of Pinky's Tile Co. for forty years. He loved his work and took pride in every job he did. He was a people person who loved to have a conversation with anyone he met. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending much of his time on the golf course. He was an amazing golfer. His greatest love was his family and his most precious gems were his grandchildren. He was the best story teller with the ability to make anyone laugh. He was loved by all who knew him and had an incredible kind and generous heart.
He is survived by his wife, Ardyce Swenson, children Daniel Swenson and Kimberly Scourbys {Edward), grandchildren, Zyania, Samara, Anteo and Alexander Swenson, Kaylyn and Andrew Scourbys all of Gilroy, brothers Lester Swenson of Reno, Nick Swenson (Sylvia) of Vacaville, Nephews, Kevin, Randy, Scott Swenson and their families. He was pre-deceased by his Father, Walter, his mother, Anna and a brother, Roger Swenson (Erma).
In lieu of flowers the family would welcome donations to the St. Mary Church of Gilroy pew fund in Pinky's name.
Internment will be private.
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020