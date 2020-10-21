Royal Lindgren Peck, resident of Gilroy, California, died on February 16, 2020 in Issaquah, Washington. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Elizabeth Peck, three children, Dan, Jonathan and Beth Alice, 9 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Royal was born on April 25th, 1926, to Leroy and Alice Peck of San Jose, CA. He served in the U.S. Naval Submarine service in Perth, Australia during WWII. He attended Wheaton College in IL where he met Elizabeth Kuehn, whom he married on December 26, 1948. He graduated from Wheaton in 1949 with a BA in Ancient Greek and then earned his M. Div. from Northern Baptist Seminary. After pastoring a church in Chicago for five years, he took his family to Italy, answering the call of God as an evangelical missionary. For 40 years he ministered in Italy, teaching the Bible and conducting evangelism, and founding the Italian Bible Institute in Rome. He later became president of Christ Mission and Spiritual Growth Resources, focusing on evangelism in Italy and later Albania.

As an avid writer and dynamic Bible teacher, he always had a story to tell. He loved people and was passionate about them knowing his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was loved by many around the world and by his friends and family. A private memorial service will be held at South Valley Community Church in Gilroy, on October 24th, 2020.



