1/1
Royal Lindgren Peck
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Royal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Royal Lindgren Peck, resident of Gilroy, California, died on February 16, 2020 in Issaquah, Washington. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Elizabeth Peck, three children, Dan, Jonathan and Beth Alice, 9 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Royal was born on April 25th, 1926, to Leroy and Alice Peck of San Jose, CA. He served in the U.S. Naval Submarine service in Perth, Australia during WWII. He attended Wheaton College in IL where he met Elizabeth Kuehn, whom he married on December 26, 1948. He graduated from Wheaton in 1949 with a BA in Ancient Greek and then earned his M. Div. from Northern Baptist Seminary. After pastoring a church in Chicago for five years, he took his family to Italy, answering the call of God as an evangelical missionary. For 40 years he ministered in Italy, teaching the Bible and conducting evangelism, and founding the Italian Bible Institute in Rome. He later became president of Christ Mission and Spiritual Growth Resources, focusing on evangelism in Italy and later Albania.
As an avid writer and dynamic Bible teacher, he always had a story to tell. He loved people and was passionate about them knowing his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was loved by many around the world and by his friends and family. A private memorial service will be held at South Valley Community Church in Gilroy, on October 24th, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gilroy from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved