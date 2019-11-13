|
5/23/51, Chicago, IL - 11-9-19, Gilroy, CA
Parents: Martin & Elizabeth Mash
Moved from Chicago at age 5 to Santa Clara then to San Jose
Graduated from Leland High School in 1969
Worked at IBM and Hitachi for 25 Years
Hobbies: Movie Enthusiast
He loved God with all his heart and worship at J.C. Fans, most recently at the Triumphant Church, of Gilroy.
Survivors: Wife, Dorothy, Sons; Jeff & Steve, Granddaughters; Adaya, Madison, Katelyn
Brother of Terri Johnson, and the late "Cookie" Brother-In-Law to Doug Johnson, Carol Lopez, and Eddie Bergman
Beloved Uncle to numerous nieces & nephews
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2019