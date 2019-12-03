|
Sharon Lou Blaettler Pappani passed away peacefully on November 28, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. She was 77 years old. Sharon was born in Gilroy, CA to Frances Norma Blaettler (Poncino) and Louis Clarence Blaettler. She spent her whole life in Gilroy, graduating from Gilroy High School and marrying at St. Mary Catholic Church. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her brother- in- law Frank Flautt.
She is survived by her children, Lucinda Pappani from Watsonville, Ca, William Pappani (Laura) from Nevada City, CA, Francesca Alves (Mike) from Eagle Point, OR, and Christina Pappani from Gilroy, CA. Two greatly loved grandchildren, John Alves and Zephyr Pappani, her sister Christine Flautt, niece Julie Chamberlin (John) and nephew James Flautt (Emily). She also has many great nieces and great nephews that she enjoyed remembering at Christmas time. There are many cousins and extended family that will miss Sharon greatly.
Sharon first and foremost was a mom. Sharon battled with mental and physical illness for most of her adult life but she never let that get in the way of being the best mom to her four children. She was on dialysis for many years and received a kidney transplant in 1989. She was a fantastic home cook and was always asked to bring her gnocchi or yams to family gatherings. Sharon had a loving nature and invited many children and young adults into her home and treated them as one of her own. Sharon loved animals and always had a dog or many cats to take care of and to love. She loved watching sports and scary movies.
Graveside services January 3, 2020 – 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Cemetery followed by a celebration of life at Old City Hall. Gilroy.
Family would appreciate donations to the Humane Society or . Condolences at HabingFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2019