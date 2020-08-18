Shirley Ann Costello died peacefully in Bakersfield California on July 24, 2020 with her daughter Pamela and son Kevin at her side at age of 82.

Shirley is survived by her children, Pamela Lane (Joseph Lane) and her son Kevin Costello; grandchildren Tiffany, Crystal, William, Kenneth, and Kayla: great grandchildren Kate, Russell, Layla, Luke, Charlotte, Reese and Piper. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Christopher for 64 years , parents Virginia Mills and Claude Thompson, and sister Claudia Bolding.

Shirley was born on August 10, 1937 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Virginia and Claude Thompson. From Indiana, Claude moved his family to Denver, Colorado for a short time before moving and settling in Gilroy. Shirley attended Gilroy schools, and it was at Gilroy High School where she met her high school sweetheart Christopher. After graduation in 1955 Christopher and Shirley were married and moved to Los Gatos, California to start their family. While raising her family Shirley worked as a bank teller. In 1975 Shirley and family moved back to Gilroy. Shirley graduated from San Jose State University with a degree in Liberal Studies. She then sought a career in real estate, working hard to become a successful real estate broker. Christopher and Shirley eventually moved to Salinas, California where she became an established real estate broker and part time bookkeeper for Christopher's custom cabinetry business, Cabinex. After retirement they moved to Bakersfield, California to be closer to their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Shirley is remembered by her loving family as a very loving, attentive, intelligent and good listener.

At this time a celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date when loved ones are able to safely gather to commemorate Shirley's memory.



