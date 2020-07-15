Steve passed away suddenly on July 2, 2020. Steve was born in Gilroy at the old Wheeler Hospital. He attended Gilroy High and Gavilan College before embarking on a 50 year career in the glass business.
Steve was enjoying and living his best life. He treasured the fun, laughs and time spent with his family, hanging with his friends and the time spent with his partner in crime, Laura Hill.
Steve is survived by his twin brother Michael (Michele), nieces Meghan (Craig) Kovaleski, Marissa (Jon) Allen, nephew Dennis Bedolla, great nieces Caroline and Bennett Kovaleski and his favorite phone partner Auntie Joyce (Robert) Marks. Loved by many friends, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Mary (Filice) Cutter, father Eugene Nowakowski, and sister Susan (Frank) Bedolla.
"Stevie" will be remembered and missed for his kindness, generosity, subtle sarcasm and his laugh. He appreciated and loved you all!
A Celebration of Steve's Life will be planned and announced at a later date.
Condolences at HabingFamilyFuneralHome.com