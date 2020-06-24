Steven Ray Ashford, veteran, local builder, community volunteer, and long-time advocate for small business passed away unexpectedly on June 7. His family was grateful to be able to gather and share words of love and thanks before a final goodbye. Steve is survived by his wife of 38 years, Linda, their two sons, Ty Ashford of Seattle, and Kelsy Ashford of Gilroy, and granddaughter, Addison Raye Ashford of Gilroy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Peggy Ashford and two brothers.

Like his parents before him, Steve was a downtown Gilroy institution and optimistic advocate for local business owners and Monterey Street corridor revitalization. He was a graduate of Gilroy High School, class of 1969, and an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was an avid community organizer and a reliable and dedicated volunteer for the city he grew up in and loved. He was not one to mince words and had a passionate opinion about everything, and would fight tirelessly in the interest of the greater good, even if against his own self-interest. He was a friend always willing to help, a mentor always willing to teach, and a host always willing to make room for an extra seat at the table. His insight, technical know-how, and good humor will be greatly missed.

The family intends to organize a celebration of his life later in the year, as social gathering guidelines allow, and would like to express their deepest appreciation for the outpouring of support from neighbors, friends and community over the past two weeks.



