Theresa Pimentel peacefully entered eternal rest May 25, 2020. The youngest child of Azorean immigrants Manuel and Mary Pimentel who emigrated from San Miguel in 1906, she was born on the Downing ranch on Nov 21, 1923. Theresa was raised in a farming community, until her work life was transformed by World War II.

As Hendy Iron Works mobilized for the war effort, Theresa was among the many American Women known as Rosie the Riveter, and by wars end was building steam turbines for the Victory ships of Richmond, CA. Throughout her life she exemplified the motto "We can do it!". Following the war, she remained in the industrial workforce, retiring from Westinghouse. Throughout her life she continued to enjoy the many ranching activities of her childhood.

Theresa is predeceased by her parents and siblings; Mary, Angie, Minnie, Joe, Jesse, Rose, Isabelle, Margaret, Irene and Manuel. As a beloved Tia, she is survived by her many nieces and nephews.

Services have been held.



