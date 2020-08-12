1/1
Tibbets Edmond "Ed" Rolls
1936 - 2020
Tibbets Edmond "Ed" Rolls, passed away at his home in Gilroy, CA, on July 17, 2020.?Ed was born November 20, 1936, in St. Joseph, MO, to Tibbets and Ruby Giddens Rolls.
He grew up in Hebron, IL.?
Ed graduated from Bradley University with an engineering degree and was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. Ed received his masters of business administration from Northwestern University. Ed was a Mason in the Masonic Lodge for over 60 years.
On September 3, 1960, Ed married Collette Toynton at the First Congregational Church in Genoa City, WI. They later settled in Genoa City where Ed was very active in the community. He served on the local school board and church board for many years.
He had a life long career with computers.
He taught himself early computer languages and helped others learn as well. He stayed on top of his profession until retiring in his mid 70's. Ed was an avid reader and enjoyed history.
In 1983, they moved to their home in Gilroy. Ed worked for FMC in San Jose. Ed and Collette had an amazing life, enjoying bluegrass music as well as Cajun and country western dancing, and attending festivals all over northern CA, hiking, and traveling the world. One of Ed's proudest achievements was hiking to the top of Half Dome in Yosemite National Park with his son David. Ed is survived by his wife Collette of nearly 60 years, daughter Michelle Rolls of Atlanta, GA, and son David Rolls of Las Vegas, NV. Ed was so proud of and loved and adored his children. They were always a bright spot in his life. Ed is also survived by his sisters, Elizabeth Peters of Chicago, IL, and Janice Rolls of Olympia Fields, IL, brother-in-law Jim Toynton and his wife Clarice of Aurora, IL, and sister-in-law Annette Toynton of Huntley, IL. and nieces and nephews.
Although Ed had Alzheimer's for many years, he was always dignified and never ever complained, although he truly missed driving his truck. Through it all, Ed never forgot his wife or Michelle or David, a true blessing denied many.
A celebration of Ed's life will be held at a later date. Any contributions in Ed's name may be given to your favorite charity.


Published in Gilroy from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
2 entries
August 3, 2020
Dear Collette and family,
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Ed. My prayers and thoughts
go out to you. I will miss seeing you and Ed together and such a
cute, loving couple. Collette- i hope you are okay and I miss your
smiling face. Take care of yourself. Love, Christine
Christine Flautt
Friend
August 3, 2020
I am so sad read about Mr. Rolls. He was one of my favorite patients (I worked at St. Louise Laboratory, retired now). I will miss him, may you find peace in his memory.
Sandra Kober
Friend
