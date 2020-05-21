Tony L. Chavez, age 80, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on Friday, May 8, 2020. He was born on May 10, 1939 in Berenda, California to Gregorio and Maria Chavez. Tony grew up in Gilroy, California where he was the youngest of two siblings. He attended Gilroy High School and graduated in 1958.

After graduating, he found employment at Gentry's and met the love of his life Frances (Rosie). They married in 1963. After leaving Gentry's he went to work for Fort Ord Army Post. He was employed as a Grounds Keeper and eventually promoted to Pest Control Foreman. He retired from Fort Ord in 1994. He was a lifelong parishioner at St. Mary's Church, volunteered his time as a contribution collector every Sunday at mass, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Tony lived life to the fullest, and all that knew him, knew how he loved his tequila shots (Sauce). Throughout his life, his favorite hobbies included manicuring his lawn "DON'T STEP ON THE GRASS", Wednesday night bowling with his team, coaching his sons Little League Baseball team, and coaching his wife's softball team. What brought him the most joy was spending time with his grandchildren and spoiling them . Everyone that new Tony, loved his sense of humor, his contagious smile and his catch phrases (Sauce, Remember the Alamo, Light My Fire, Zacatecas and Cachetón Face). He always treated everyone with respect and would give the shirt off his back to help those in need.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Rosie. His sons Michael Chavez, of Gilroy, Tony (Dawn) Chavez, of Clovis. Daughters Anna (Dicky) Reyes, of Gilroy and Melissa (Eddie) Wilson, of Gilroy. Grandchildren Travis Reyes, of Irving, TX, Emily Chavez, of Clovis, Dallas Wilson, of Gilroy, Bailey Chavez, of Clovis, Savannah Wilson, of Gilroy, Danika Wilson, of Gilroy. Sister-in-law Margaret Lopez, of Keller, TX and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Gregorio, his mother Maria, and sisters Consuelo and Martina.

Services will be private at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store