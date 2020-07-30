Valerie Susanne Aasen



November 18, 1954 - July 19, 2020





Anton Aasen



November 19, 1983 - May 8, 2020



Valerie Susanne Aasen, of Gilroy, passed away on July 19th, 2020 after a long battle with early onset dementia. She was 65 years old. She is survived by her loving husband, David Aasen, her three children, Amy Clymo, Adam Aasen, and Alexander Aasen, and her twelve grandchildren. Her fourth son, Anton Aasen, of Sacramento, passed away suddenly on May 8th, 2020, from a catastrophic brain aneurysm, and is survived by his loving wife, Paige McKibben, and his three young children, John (six), Lila Mae (three), and Inez (one). He was 37 years old.



Valerie was born in Washington, D.C., to her parents, William and Gloria Bridge. Later in life, she lived with her parents and her three siblings, Bill Bridge, Larry Bridge, and Laura Bridge, in Los Altos Hills, CA. While attending Foothill College, Valerie met David, and they soon began their 45 year long life together. Valerie was a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother, and she spent many years devoted to the St. Mary Church community. Valerie pursued her passion for music and singing by leading the church and home choirs for countless years. Many of her favorite musicians, like Billy Joel or the songs on the soundtrack to Mermaids, have been forever seared into the memories of her children as the home was often filled with music. She was taken far too soon and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.



Anton was born in Mountain View, CA, the fourth of Valerie and David's children. He was a devoted father to his children, a loving son, and the best brother a person could ask for.



In lieu of flowers for Valerie or Anton, please consider donating to the Gofundme page for Anton and Paige at https://gf.me/u/x325q3.



