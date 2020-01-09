|
Vern passed away after a short illness, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marlene, daughters Caren McFarland (Hector) and Wendy Noboa (Luis), granddaughters Chelsea and Delaney McFarland and Erica Noboa.
Vern was born to Ned and Winifred Gardner in San Diego, California. Raised in a career Navy family, he traveled to, and lived in many places. He actually lived in Oahu, Hawaii when Pearl Harbor was attacked in 1941.
He joined the Navy himself after graduating from Pacific Grove High School in 1958. After serving on the U.S.S. Hornet, he joined the Seaside Police Department in the 1960's. It was a very dangerous time to be a cop. He worked in Seaside for 15 years where he rose to the rank of Lieutenant. He then left Seaside Police Department to join Gilroy Police Department as Commander. In 1992, Vern survived being shot while on duty. Two years later, he retired as Assistant Chief of Police of Gilroy.
As a teenager and all throughout his life, he was an athlete. He played football in high school and basketball into his 60's. He also loved riding his motorcycle.
After retirement, he enjoyed spending his time walking his dogs, caring for his grandchildren, and working out with his buddies at the gym every day. He, Marlene and their dogs also enjoyed spending their summers at their home in Waldport, Oregon.
Per his request, there will be no services.
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16, 2020