A.C. Berry



February 9, 1954 - January 21, 2020



It is with great sadness that we share with you the passing of our dear brother and friend; A.C. passed away at the ripe young age of 65, at St. Mary's Hospital on January 21, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.



A.C. was born to Allan and Eleanor Jane Berry February, 9 1954, in Grand Junction, Colorado, where he formed many personal and professional relationships during his time with us. He graduated from Grand Junction Central High School in 1972, and later graduated from Mesa State College with an Electronics degree.



A.C. worked for Home Loan & Investment Company specializing in their insurance division. He was brought into the organization by Sam Suplizio where he worked as an Insurance Account Manager, he handled the marketing and placing of commercial insurance coverages. He brought a sense of humor to the office everyday that helped both associates and clients get through the tedious world of insurance coverages. He left after almost 17 years to continue his work elsewhere and he was instrumental in growing the operation. A.C. went on to work in the marketing department at Rocky Mountain Health Plans and was a key contributor to the sales team. His generous nature and happy spirit made a lasting impact on his co-workers and clients alike.



A.C. wrote his own rules and paved his own way, born with one leg and one arm, he met the challenges of life with spirit and a smile. He enjoyed fishing, playing softball, billiards and golfed better than most folks. He loved life and encouraged others to love life to the fullest no matter the deck of cards they were dealt.



A.C. is preceded in death by his parents, Allan and Eleanor Jane Berry, and his sister, Barbara A. Berry-Jacobs



Friends are invited to share in a celebration of A.C.'s life on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 1 - 3:00 p.m., at Browns Funeral Chapel. Immediately following the service you are invited to Old Chicago's to check out A.C.'s name on the wall of foam and enjoy some of his favorite eats.



If you would like to include a special photo in A.C.'s service please email them to Browns Funeral Service at



