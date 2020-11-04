1/
Ada Mae Kelley
1926 - 2020
Ada Mae Kelley

November 29, 1926 - October 13, 2020

Ada Mae Kelley, 93, passed away October 13, 2020, at home in Palisade.

Born Ada Mae Peachey in Oklahoma, she grew up in Denver. She married Eugene Owen; they had three children, Kathy, Debbie, and Ernie. Gene passed away in 1965. She was a dedicated mother.

She married Vince Kelley in 1969. They enjoyed traveling and had over 25 years together in Longmont. Ada moved to Palisade in 1993, and lived on a peach orchard "Just Peachy" which was named after her. She enjoyed many hobbies including cross stitch, sewing, gardening, and most of all the dedication to her dogs. Ada had various jobs over the years, the last was working at The Look. She was an honest, loving person who put others before herself.

She was preceded in death by husband, Gene Owen; ex-husband, Vince Kelley; daughter, Kathy Sherwood; son-in-law, Jim Burnett, as well as her parents and siblings. Ada is survived by daughter, Debbie Burnett; son, Ernie Owen; grandchildren, Jennifer Savage, Daniel O'Reilly, Lindsey Huerta, and Eric Owen; three great-grandchildren, and companion dog, Scout.

Her wishes were to be cremated and buried at the Longmont Memorial Cemetery with husband, Gene Owen.

Memorial contributions to the humane society of your choice.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 4, 2020.
