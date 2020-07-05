Agnes Anna Wood-HamiltonAugust 27, 1938 - June 28, 2020Agnes Anna Wood-Hamilton died June 28, 2020, at the HopeWest Care Center in Grand Junction, Colorado, after a long battle with Alzheimer's and Heart Disease. Agnes was known to her family and friends as Aggie.Aggie was born August 27, 1938, to Vivian Ola Hamilton and Claude Wood in Nucla, Colorado. She also spent her childhood in the Nucla area, where she met and married Ross Grant Hamilton on October 28, 1954, by the Justice of the Peace in Nucla, Colorado. They spent their honeymoon at hunting camp, which started a long history of enjoying hunting with her husband. Ross and Aggie moved to Grand Junction 32 years ago, moving on Ross' birthday, December 10, 1988.Aggie enjoyed serving the church she loved, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She enjoyed reading, collecting old pictures of family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a great cook and liked to cook large dinners for her family to celebrate the holidays and special occasions.Ross and Aggie had four children, Jacqueline Carla, Connie Jean, Ross Douglas, and Kenneth Scott. Connie preceded her in death August 14, 1997. Her husband, Ross, and the remaining three children survive her.Aggie is also survived by grandchildren, Heather Emmons (Randy), Elizabeth Nordine, Alexander Nordine, Quenton Collier, Jason Hamilton (Jovonna), Kristina Farnsworth (Seth), Desiree Workman (Daniel), Cortney Thomason (Matt Bradley), and 16 great-grandchildren.The family of Agnes Hamilton would like to thank the many wonderful nurses and staff of HopeWest for the loving and compassionate service and care that Aggie received. Their thoughtfulness and help were greatly appreciated.Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic a graveside funeral for immediate family will be held at the Nucla, Colorado Cemetery. A Memorial Service may be announced for a date in the future.