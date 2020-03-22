Agnes "Andi" G. McCurry
September 25, 1929 - March 14, 2020
Agnes "Andi" McCurry was born September 25, 1929, in Ashtabula, Ohio, the fourth of four children. After graduating from high school, she attended Central Business School in Kansas City, Missouri. After graduation, she got a job with the Airlines in New York. This gave her the opportunity to travel worldwide which was her passion. Andi transferred to Colorado where she met her husband, Bill McCurry, and inherited two children, Matt and Sandy. After retiring from United Airlines in 1981, Bill and Andi spent many happy years on the Grand Mesa at Frost's Trailer Park, fishing and enjoying the outdoors. Bill passed away in 2009. Andi enjoyed doing volunteer work for many organizations here in the valley. Her favorite was Cross Orchard Historic Farm Museum gift shop. She also enjoyed playing golf, bowling, most outdoor sports, and her special family.
Andi is preceded in death by husband, Bill; daughter, Sandy Crabtree, and nephew, David Anderson.
She is survived by son, Matt (Marti) McCurry; grandchildren, Scott (Tammy) McCurry, Matt (Shae) McCurry, Amy Trujillo, Jared Crabtree, Tiffany (Eluid) Villareal; ten great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; nieces, Carol Jordan, and Trina Niemer; several great nieces and nephews, and many close loving friends.
Till we meet again. No services are planned at this time.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 22, 2020