Alan (Al) Richard ParkerJune 12, 1949 - June 20, 2020Alan (Al) Richard Parker was born on June 12, 1949 in Covington, Kentucky to Melvin and Shirley Parker. Little did they know, at the time, what a fine man he would grow up to be. After his sister, Linda was born, they moved to Loveland, Ohio where his parents built and operated a motel. This is where he learned his love of travel, music, and most of all baseball. He would love to tell stories of hiding under his covers at night and listening to the Cincinnati Reds ballgames on his transistor radio. His love of music began there too. He was a big fan of the Kingston Trio and other folk groups of the day.He always loved the guitar and began playing in earnest when he was gifted a guitar from his father. In 1965, at the age of 16, he and his family moved to California. He always said he was sad about that because he was just starting to date. He soon made friends and graduated from North Hollywood High School. He went on to attend Valley College majoring in psychology. During this time he met some lifelong friends, Jim Gonzales, Glen Stocki, and Stan Klassert.After high school he worked various jobs. One of his favorite passions was writing songs and performing with his sister, Linda, at various venues in the Los Angeles area. While he loved performing, he said, "It wasn't paying the bills." Subsequently he gave up his dream and began his lifelong career with Amtrak where he met his wife, Marcia. New dreams started.In 1978 he and Marcia moved to Denver, Colorado, married, and became proud parents of their beautiful daughter, Suzannah in 1979. While working in Denver, he met his good friends, Frank Lohr and Jim Caruso, who made him laugh. In 1986 Al transferred to Grand Junction, Colorado (because it was closer to Utah). He loved camping, traveling and finding bootleg campgrounds in Utah and Colorado with Marcia, Suzannah, and friends. In 2009 Al retired from Amtrak after 30 years of service.Al was a man who loved collecting license plates from all over the world and received many from family and friends. He was a big fan of the Colorado Rockies and Dante Bichette was his favorite player. He loved collecting baseball memorabilia and displaying his collection. He wrote beautiful songs and had a wonderful voice. He was a man who loved to laugh and made friends everywhere he went. His smile was infectious and his laugh, a wonderful thing to hear. His favorite album was "Sweetheart of the Rodeo" by The Byrds. He also enjoyed the bands Poco, Dire Straits, and Big and Rich, but if it was music he would listen.Al attended Fellowship Church in Grand Junction. When he left his family that day they all knew he was rejoicing in Heaven. His faith in God was certain and strong. What a comfort in the knowledge that we will all join him some day.Al is survived by his wife, Marcia; his most beloved daughter, Suzannah; Justin Noel; two cherished grandchildren; grandson, Ryan; granddaughter, Avery; sister, Linda; niece, Stephanie Beck; nephew, Evan Roark, and many members of his wife's family who loved him.