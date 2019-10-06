Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Abel Sanchez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Albert Abel Sanchez



July 29, 1957 - October 2, 2019



Albert Abel Sanchez, age 62, died October 2, 2019, following sudden illness.



Born July 29, 1957, in Durango, Colorado, he was the son of the late Lucia Sanchez. He was a loved father and grandfather, who enjoyed fishing, camping and collecting. He was hardworking, friendly and quiet. He enjoyed walking and riding his bike through town, as well as spending time fishing on the river.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Lucia Sanchez, and brother, Augustine Sanchez. Albert is survived by his daughter, Julie Chavez; sons, Abel (Sheena) and Alex (Rachel) Sanchez; sister, Gloria (John) Chavez; brothers, Ben (Annie), Bennie, Sandy and Jimmy Sanchez; grandchildren, Rayden Villarreal, Indica, Rylan, Addison, Abel, Aedan, Marley and Alexandrea Sanchez.



Memorial services will be Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1210 17 1/2 Rd., Fruita, CO 81521. Rosary will begin at 10:00 a.m., Mass to start at 11:00 a.m.



