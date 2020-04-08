Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alberta G. French. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alberta G. French



May 29, 1916 - March 2, 2020



Alberta Gertrude (Townsley) French of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away on March 2, 2020, at her home in Grand Junction.



Alberta was born in Omaha, Nebraska, on May 29, 1916, to Albert L. and Lulu M. (Castle) Townsley. She spent her early childhood in Woodland Park, Colorado. Later, the family moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado. She graduated from Colorado Springs High School in 1935. During her youth and young adult years, she was a soloist at many churches and religious events throughout the city.



She married William Morrell French on February 19, 1939, in the First United Presbyterian Church in Colorado Springs. During those early years of marriage, Bill was able to secure employment with the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad. They were soon able to purchase a home and begin a family. The family lived in several cities in Colorado and in Ogden, Utah, throughout Bill's railroad career.



Alberta's homemaking talents were tested when the railroad insisted the family reside in company housing which had once been an old depot in Leadville, Colorado. Alberta went to work painting walls and cabinets, sewing curtains and drapes, and creating a comfortable, well decorated family home.



Alberta was a gifted artist, seamstress, gardener, and homemaker. A woman of great faith, she led bible studies in her home for many years. She was a member of Redlands Community Church.



Alberta was preceded in death by Bill in 2002. She remained in the family home until her passing. She also was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Suzanne Shumate, and granddaughter, Julie Christiansen. She is survived by her children, Albert Morrell (Rell) French; Sally Lou Wessely (Jim), and Carol Ann Paris. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at Redlands Community Church in Grand Junction, Colorado, at a later date to be determined. Internment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs.

Alberta G. FrenchMay 29, 1916 - March 2, 2020Alberta Gertrude (Townsley) French of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away on March 2, 2020, at her home in Grand Junction.Alberta was born in Omaha, Nebraska, on May 29, 1916, to Albert L. and Lulu M. (Castle) Townsley. She spent her early childhood in Woodland Park, Colorado. Later, the family moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado. She graduated from Colorado Springs High School in 1935. During her youth and young adult years, she was a soloist at many churches and religious events throughout the city.She married William Morrell French on February 19, 1939, in the First United Presbyterian Church in Colorado Springs. During those early years of marriage, Bill was able to secure employment with the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad. They were soon able to purchase a home and begin a family. The family lived in several cities in Colorado and in Ogden, Utah, throughout Bill's railroad career.Alberta's homemaking talents were tested when the railroad insisted the family reside in company housing which had once been an old depot in Leadville, Colorado. Alberta went to work painting walls and cabinets, sewing curtains and drapes, and creating a comfortable, well decorated family home.Alberta was a gifted artist, seamstress, gardener, and homemaker. A woman of great faith, she led bible studies in her home for many years. She was a member of Redlands Community Church.Alberta was preceded in death by Bill in 2002. She remained in the family home until her passing. She also was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Suzanne Shumate, and granddaughter, Julie Christiansen. She is survived by her children, Albert Morrell (Rell) French; Sally Lou Wessely (Jim), and Carol Ann Paris. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.A memorial service will be held at Redlands Community Church in Grand Junction, Colorado, at a later date to be determined. Internment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close