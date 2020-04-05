Alene Ann Morlang
October 25, 1934 - March 25, 2020
Alene Ann Morlang, 85, passed away at Community Hospital on March 25, 2020.
She was born October 25, 1934, to F. G. and Anna (Kramer) Pratte in Olathe, CO. She spent her childhood in Delta, CO, and graduated from Olathe High School. She was a retired Mesa County Animal Control Officer. As a member of the Living Hope Evangelical Free Church, she was a lover of Jesus. She loved animals, especially her cats. Alene worked her whole life around animals; showed horses and loved to ride. She was also a proficient knitter, we all benefited from the beautiful lined sweaters and afghans.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill McCammon, and son, Perry A. Morlang. She is survived by her ex-husband, Phil Morlang of Whitewater, CO; sons, Lester Jay (Anita) Morlang of Whitewater, CO, and Phillip "Pete" Marcel (Joy) Morlang of Grand Junction; daughter, Cynthia S. Morgan of Grand Junction, CO; brother, Melvin Pratte, Braunfels, TX; sister, Marjorie Smith of Austin, CO; four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date. She will be buried at Crown Point Cemetery in Grand Junction, CO.
Memorial contributions can be made to Mesa County Animal Control, 544 Rood Avenue, Grand Junction, CO 81501.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2020