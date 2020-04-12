Guest Book View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Alexander "Porky" Joseph Trottier, Jr.



January 24, 1952 - April 5, 2020



Alexander "Porky" Joseph Trottier Jr., 68, of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away Sunday, April 5, in a motorcycle accident.



He was born January 24, 1952, in Belcourt, North Dakota, to his parents, Alexander "Buddy" and Elizabeth "Betty" Trottier. Part of a big family, he was the fourth of ten kids. At the age of 12 he moved to Poplar, Montana, on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation. He was a proud enrolled member of the Sioux and Assiniboine Tribes. His Native American heritage was an important part of his life. If you sat down with Alex, he would tell you stories of his younger days that would exceed the limits of most men. His stories would have you on the edge of your seat and laughing uncontrollably.



Alex was a man of the land and loved the outdoors. Boxing, hunting, trapping, fishing, baseball, softball, and motorcycles were a few of his many passions. Whatever he was doing he did at one hundred percent. Leading with his heart, Alex had his own set of laws and lived his life accordingly. He was known to live his life full throttle and push the limits.



Alex gave nicknames to everyone he knew. The nicknames would come on the fly when the opportunity presented itself. If you know the Trottiers, most are known by their nicknames and there's a story behind each one of them. He would holler them out every time he saw you followed by his unforgettable laugh.



Growing up he learned to stand on his own two feet and take care of others. He would utilize the land to provide for himself and those he loved. His experiences developed a level of street smarts that would allow him to thrive in any situation. Graduating from the 'school of hard knocks' he learned valuable lessons and made sure his loved ones would never go without. Later in life he earned his GED.



As a young man Alex joined the



Considered a Robin Hood of the people, Alex was a hardworking man that would help anyone in need. He wanted to make sure that everyone in his tribe was taken care of and he would do anything for them. He had many jobs that included farming, construction, oil and gas, maintenance mechanic, and self-employment. His tireless work ethic was second to none and he always took pride in getting the job done regardless the task.



In Poplar, Alex had his first son, Barry, with his former wife, Robin Mason. Later, Alex would meet the love of his life, Lisa Trottier, and they would spend 42 years together. A match made in heaven, Alex and Lisa would go on to have three children together, Alexander III "Bunky", Texas, and Reanna. He always put his family first and would do anything for them. Throughout his life he always held his family close and loved them immensely. If you knew Alex you knew that his love ran deep, and he would take care of you as one of his own.



In 1982 Alex became the head coach of the Fort Peck Boxing Club, which became the beginning of a coaching career that would influence hearts and touch the lives of countless people down the road. With an open-heart Alex would give anyone who walked through the door a chance.



In 1993 the family made their home in Grand Junction, Colorado. For the last 23 years Alex was a valued employee at Colorado Egg as a maintenance mechanic, known as a man who could fix anything.



With the love of boxing and the interest of their sons, Alex began Impact boxing in 2000 with the help of Brett and Brook Blaney. Impact Boxing grew into a family of fighters. Coaching his son, Bunky, he would go on to build a legacy as a coach and mentor that would influence all walks of life that came into his gym. His countless hours and dedication to his fighters would build tough, strong, and successful young men. He believed in what his fighters could become, not what they were before they walked into his gym. A good quote that describes Alex is from Evander Holyfield, "It is not the size of the man but the size of his heart that matters." Alex had a heart so big his belief and confidence would transform his fighters to become the best they could be, in and out of the ring. If Alex was in your corner, you were ready to take on the world. His contributions to the community of boxers, love for the kids, and his countless hours of dedication led him to be honored as the Grand Junction Kiwanis Club Citizen of the Year in 2006.



As a man of faith and family he was an active member of Monument Baptist Church. His relationship with the Lord would frame the rest of his life. He always put his family first and we were blessed to have him as a husband, father, and grandpa. He was the type of man you would look forward to seeing every time he was around. Alex would change your oil, take you to a ball game, buy you dinner, invite you to his house, watch some boxing, share a few shots, and have fun doing all of it. His larger than life personality could put a smile on your face and warm your heart. Alex lived to be with his family and wanted to be a part of everything they did, from watching their games, going on trips, and just hanging out.



Alex had a love for his wife, Lisa, that was second to none. Their marriage was a bond that all couples would aspire to have. His heart was full and their love for each other was apparent to everyone. The laughs and fun they would have together was contagious. Alex adored Lisa and would tell you stories about her whenever he had the opportunity. They had a special relationship that was a good example for all.



Alex, we know you are in heaven smiling down on us. Continue to watch over us as we try to walk in your shoes. Until we ride again, know that you were loved by all of us. We will honor and celebrate your life until we see you again.



Alex is survived by mother, Elizabeth "Betty" Marsh; father and mother-in-law, Lyle and Beverly Van Dover; wife, Lisa Trottier; children, Barry Trottier (Stacie), Belle Atkinson, Alexander III "Bunky" Trottier (Melissa), Texas Trottier, and Reanna Amidei (Jack); grandchildren, Tobyn, Lexi, Alexander IV "Ander", Grace, Mary, Saylor, expected grandson, Michael Alexander, Mylee, River, and Ryder; brothers, Chuck (Mary), Joe (Michele) and Bobby (Andy); sisters, Royleen (Rich), Bernie and Kim; many nephews, nieces, cousins, and adopted family members.



He is preceded in death by father, Alexander Trottier Sr.; brother, Timmy Trottier; sisters, Laura Love, and Georgie Marsh, and step-father, Bob Marsh.



To all who have reached out and shared stories, please continue to do so. To all that have sent food and flowers, thank you. It's amazing to see the support for Alex and his family. There will be a Celebration of Life announced at a later date.



