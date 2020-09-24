Alfonso "Al" Perea
June 8, 1941 - September 20, 2020
Alfonso Perea passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Community Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta with interment following at Mesa View Cemetery.
Al was born on June 8, 1941, to Alcario and Della (Trujillo) Perea, in Edith, Colorado. He was baptized in the Roman Catholic Church in Lumberton, New Mexico. He attended school at Pagosa Springs, CO and Ignacio, CO.
On June 28, 1959, Al married Ida Archuleta in Delta, Colorado. To this union three children were born. The couple moved to Grand Junction in 1962, where they raised their family. He remarried on February 14, 2016 to Emma Portillo, and enjoyed traveling and visiting family members.
Al worked as a mechanic and carpenter for 28 years with School District 51; he attended Iglesias La Via. In early years, he served in the Ministry of Helps at Zion Assembly of God. His purpose was fulfilled by using his unique talents of building and construction, dedicating himself to serving others. Al enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, four-wheeling, playing his keyboard, guitar, carpentry, upholstery and was a great cook.
He is survived by his wife, Emma Perea of Grand Junction, CO; children, Linda Peter of Albany, OR; Jimmy (Cherie) Perea of Grand Junction, CO, and Dotti Peralta of Grand Junction, CO; sister, Tina Sandoval of Silt, CO; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.
He is preceded in death by his parents; spouse, Ida Perea; brother, Steve Perea, and sister, Nettie Lovato.
Memorial contributions can be made in Al's name to HopeWest Hospice 3090B North 12th St., Grand Junction, CO 81506.
Arrangements under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
