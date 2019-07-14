Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice B. Else. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

She left today, and went to heaven, where she was greeted with open arms and a grand celebration. Alice Beatris Binkley Else passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Eckert, Colorado surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the First Christian Church, 1326 North 1st Street, Grand Junction, Colorado. Interment will follow at Orchard Mesa Cemetery in Grand Junction. Alice was born on May 10, 1921 to Earl T. and Bertha (Mead) Binkley in Grand Junction, Colorado. She spent her childhood there attending various schools. She graduated from Grand Junction High School with the Class of 1939. After graduating from high school, Alice received her Business degree from Ross Business College. After attending Business College she worked for C. D. Smith Drug Company in Grand Junction. It was during this time that Alice met her true love, Delos W. Else. Delos joined the United States Army during World War II and was stationed in Madison, Wisconsin, Alice joined him there and they married on May 27, 1943. They returned to Grand Junction after Delos was honorably discharged where they settled in and raised their two sons, Robert Dean and Dennis Eugene. Alice enjoyed bowling on a family league and watching her boys play baseball. She developed a love for baseball and watched the Rockies every game they played on TV. She also loved playing pinochle and was in a card club for 40 years. Alice was a member of the Christian Church and the Riverside Women's Club. She volunteered for several years driving cancer patients back and forth to their chemotherapy and before Delos' passing, they delivered meals-on-wheels. One of Alice's favorite pastime activities was embroidery. Alice is survived by her son, Robert (Sue) Else of Denver; grandson, Matt (Shannon) Else of Centennial; granddaughters: Sara (Jaime) Beckley of Englewood; Heather Else (Sean Calhoun) of Aurora; Christine (Brad) Peregrin of Tacoma, Washington; and Laura Else of Denver; eight great-grandchildren: Lincoln and Anna Else; Mallory, Mason and Emery Beckley and Lucy, Jack and Ivy Peregrin; numerous nieces and nephews and her very special friends, Robert and Vicki Bray, their children and grandchildren. Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Delos; her son, Dennis; her parents, Earl and Bertha Binkley; three brothers: Howard, Jack and Marvin Binkley; and two sisters: Doris Moore and Muriel Kennedy. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to be made in Alice's memory to research for macular degeneration through the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515 or to HopeWest Hospice, P. O. Box 24, Delta, Colorado 81416. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory. View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at



