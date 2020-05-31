Alice DeVee PenlandAugust 25, 1936 - May 19, 2020Alice "DeVee" Penland was born on August 25, 1936, in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Clinton Guy and Grace Ferguson. She spent most of her childhood living with her Aunt Gail Rader in Winnemucca and Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as Oregon during some of her childhood. Her aunt moved to Cedaredge, Colorado during her high school years, where she graduated.She went to the senior prom with Charles Ray Penland. He fell in love with her and brought her back from a job in California to live on a farm with no running water or indoor plumbing to begin her life as a farmer and rancher's wife. She was known for growing beautiful gardens. She milked 11 cows by hand at one time, and they sold the cream to a creamery. She raised chickens, pigs, cattle and other farm animals. She had a favorite cow named "Doosy" she milked until Charles' death in 1984.After Charle's death, DeVee lived in Lubbock, Texas where her daughter was going to graduate from school and went to South Plains College and became a Nurse's Aide. She worked in the local hospitals in Lubbock and for home healthcare agencies and some private employers. She was well-loved by all who knew her and had a sweet disposition until the end.She is survived by her son, Ray Charles Penland (Connie Harris) of Hotchkiss, Colorado (Redland's Mesa); daughter, Twila Gail Penland of Lubbock, Texas, and grandson, Shaun Charles Hawkins of Lubbock, Texas. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ray Penland and her parents. Other surviving grandchildren include Melinda Mason, Tammy Michael, Kyler Mason, Charlie and Bryan Nutter, and David and Alan Stowe.