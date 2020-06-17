Alice L. (Miller) Smith
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice L. (Miller) Smith

December 23, 1933 - June 11, 2020

Alice Lucille (Miller) Smith, 86, of Paonia, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020, at home surrounded by her loved ones.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta, with Pastor James Gall officiating. Interment was in Mesa View Cemetery in Delta.

Alice was born at home in Paonia, CO, to Charles and Bessie Miller on December 23, 1933. She attended school in Paonia and graduated from Paonia High School with the class of 1952. She was an excellent pianist and along with her brothers and cousin, LizaMae, she played for dances and parties across the county.

She met the love of her life, Edward Smith, through her brother, Kenny. They were married on September 19, 1954, in Paonia and they started their life together living alongside Ed's family near the Hawk's Next Mine. She then dedicated her life to being a homemaker, raising her three wonderful children, Steven, Shelia, and Janelle, at their farmhouse in Paonia where she worked alongside Ed farming 160 acres. She was an avid gardener, the Original Chicken Chaser, and an expert in baking, canning, playing piano, hunting, and picnicking with her family in the woods. She and Ed moved to town five years ago and have been supported by an amazing neighbor, Jorge and Paulo Carillo. She has always been a strong, determined, and passionate woman.

Alice is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Bessie Miller; sisters, Phyllis and Ida Mae; brothers, Warren, Charles Kenneth, and Larry; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Smith, and her treasured brother and sister-in-law, Harry "Bud" and June Smith.

Alice is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Ed; children, Steven Smith, Shelia (John) Briggs, and Janelle (Bill) Comer; grandchildren, Mike Vodopich, William Briggs, Nicole (Ryan) Mason, Kristen (Brandon) Mansfield, Courtney (Brian) Baker, Criselle (Jeremy) Nading, and Levi Comer, and her great-grandchildren, who she adored, Norah and Graham Mason, Molly-Anne and Gage Mansfield, Ellie, Carter, Wyatt, and Amelia Baker, Karsyn Nading, and Alice, Emberosia and Bethany Comer.

Memorials may be given to HopeWest Hospice and to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to HopeWest Hospice and Hartman Brothers for their compassion and support in Alice's final days.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.

View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Service & Crematory
311 Grand Ave
Paonia, CO 81428
(970) 527-3836
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved