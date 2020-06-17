Alice L. (Miller) Smith
December 23, 1933 - June 11, 2020
Alice Lucille (Miller) Smith, 86, of Paonia, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020, at home surrounded by her loved ones.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta, with Pastor James Gall officiating. Interment was in Mesa View Cemetery in Delta.
Alice was born at home in Paonia, CO, to Charles and Bessie Miller on December 23, 1933. She attended school in Paonia and graduated from Paonia High School with the class of 1952. She was an excellent pianist and along with her brothers and cousin, LizaMae, she played for dances and parties across the county.
She met the love of her life, Edward Smith, through her brother, Kenny. They were married on September 19, 1954, in Paonia and they started their life together living alongside Ed's family near the Hawk's Next Mine. She then dedicated her life to being a homemaker, raising her three wonderful children, Steven, Shelia, and Janelle, at their farmhouse in Paonia where she worked alongside Ed farming 160 acres. She was an avid gardener, the Original Chicken Chaser, and an expert in baking, canning, playing piano, hunting, and picnicking with her family in the woods. She and Ed moved to town five years ago and have been supported by an amazing neighbor, Jorge and Paulo Carillo. She has always been a strong, determined, and passionate woman.
Alice is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Bessie Miller; sisters, Phyllis and Ida Mae; brothers, Warren, Charles Kenneth, and Larry; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Smith, and her treasured brother and sister-in-law, Harry "Bud" and June Smith.
Alice is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Ed; children, Steven Smith, Shelia (John) Briggs, and Janelle (Bill) Comer; grandchildren, Mike Vodopich, William Briggs, Nicole (Ryan) Mason, Kristen (Brandon) Mansfield, Courtney (Brian) Baker, Criselle (Jeremy) Nading, and Levi Comer, and her great-grandchildren, who she adored, Norah and Graham Mason, Molly-Anne and Gage Mansfield, Ellie, Carter, Wyatt, and Amelia Baker, Karsyn Nading, and Alice, Emberosia and Bethany Comer.
Memorials may be given to HopeWest Hospice and to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to HopeWest Hospice and Hartman Brothers for their compassion and support in Alice's final days.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jun. 17, 2020.