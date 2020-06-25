Alice LaVerne ChildressDecember 7, 1938 - June 22, 2020Alice LaVerne Childress, age 81, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away at HopeWest Care Center on Monday, June 22, 2020, after a lengthy illness.LaVerne was born on December 7, 1938, in Dyess, Arkansas, to the late Harold Cline and Eleanor Alice Hale-Cline. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Howard "Jitter" Childress of Grand Junction, CO; daughters, Jamie (Cliff) Heir of Colorado Springs, CO, and Alice Childress Linch of North Pole, AK, and brother-in-law, J.T. Hale of Tupelo, MS.No services are planned.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in LaVerne's honor to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B N 12th St., Grand Junction, CO 81506.