Alice LaVerne Childress
1938 - 2020
Alice LaVerne Childress

December 7, 1938 - June 22, 2020

Alice LaVerne Childress, age 81, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away at HopeWest Care Center on Monday, June 22, 2020, after a lengthy illness.

LaVerne was born on December 7, 1938, in Dyess, Arkansas, to the late Harold Cline and Eleanor Alice Hale-Cline. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Howard "Jitter" Childress of Grand Junction, CO; daughters, Jamie (Cliff) Heir of Colorado Springs, CO, and Alice Childress Linch of North Pole, AK, and brother-in-law, J.T. Hale of Tupelo, MS.

No services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in LaVerne's honor to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B N 12th St., Grand Junction, CO 81506.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
