Alice Lorraine "Peggy" WilsonApril 17, 1924 - June 13, 2020Alice Lorraine "Peggy" Wilson, 96, died quietly in her home June 13, 2020.She was born on April 17, 1924, the youngest twin (by 15 minutes), to Julia and Walter Boswell. Her husband, Raymond "Pinky"; twin sister, Betty Spann; older brother, Darwin Boswell; younger sister, Naomi Coffman; step-son, Ray Brent Wilson, and parents, Julia and Walter Boswell predeceased her. She is survived by sons, David (Karen) and Tristan (Rachel) of Fruita, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Peggy graduated from Englewood High School, and spent the war years working in a munitions plant. After the war she did a tour of Europe on bicycle. She and Pinky married in 1950, David was born later that year and Tristan in 1952. Peggy was a talented artist, giving art lessons for years. Her home, and those of her family members, are decorated with her paintings. She loved to water ski and tour the mountains with her husband and sons on their Honda 90s. At the advanced age of 85, she and her sister, Betty, bought a motor home and started camping in the mountains with their beloved dogs. They preferred to avoid campgrounds and, instead, headed to out of the way of places, usually by a stream.Loved and respected by all, she will be sorely missed.Celebration of her life will be September 12, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Brown's Chapel.