Alice Marie (Zell) GehlbachDecember 27, 1961 - May 1, 2020Alice Marie (Zell) Gehlbach, 58, unexpectedly checked out of the "Lazy R Us" Ranch in Montrose, Colorado, on May 1, 2020.Attempting to summarize Alice's amazing journey in 500 words or less is as impossible as trying to fill the incredible void her premature death left behind.Her caring nature and infinite capacity for shining love and attention on any and all that were drawn into her circle is evident by the overwhelming sense of loss being felt at this time by the ones who were fortunate enough to know her.Alice leaves behind her loving cowboy, Dan Collins; daughter, Lisa (Niels) Hofmann; son, Anthony (Brandi) Klazura; parents, Felician and Jean Zell; sister/partner in crime, Linda (Tim) Standing; brother, Ken (Ann) Zell; grandchildren, Coen, Hailey, Isabelle, and Rylan; former husbands, Jan Klazura and Richard Gehlbach; special lifelong friends, Joe, Laurie and Megan Kelleher; her two favorite canines, Samantha Walter Payton and Elliot Ness, and many more.Arrangements will be private with a celebration of life scheduled sometime in the future.