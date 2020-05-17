Alice Marie (Zell) Gehlbach
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Marie (Zell) Gehlbach

December 27, 1961 - May 1, 2020

Alice Marie (Zell) Gehlbach, 58, unexpectedly checked out of the "Lazy R Us" Ranch in Montrose, Colorado, on May 1, 2020.

Attempting to summarize Alice's amazing journey in 500 words or less is as impossible as trying to fill the incredible void her premature death left behind.

Her caring nature and infinite capacity for shining love and attention on any and all that were drawn into her circle is evident by the overwhelming sense of loss being felt at this time by the ones who were fortunate enough to know her.

Alice leaves behind her loving cowboy, Dan Collins; daughter, Lisa (Niels) Hofmann; son, Anthony (Brandi) Klazura; parents, Felician and Jean Zell; sister/partner in crime, Linda (Tim) Standing; brother, Ken (Ann) Zell; grandchildren, Coen, Hailey, Isabelle, and Rylan; former husbands, Jan Klazura and Richard Gehlbach; special lifelong friends, Joe, Laurie and Megan Kelleher; her two favorite canines, Samantha Walter Payton and Elliot Ness, and many more.

Arrangements will be private with a celebration of life scheduled sometime in the future.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved