Alice May Johnson-Jones
April 6, 1931 - October 16, 2019
Alice May Johnson-Jones was born April 6, 1931 to Elmer George and Nettie Pearl Johnson in Rifle, Colorado. At home, surrounded by family, she passed away peacefully October 16, 2019.
She married Thomas William Jones August 5, 1948, in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. They raised five beautiful children, Royal, George, Penny, Regina, and Edna.
Alice never met a stranger; she was loved by all who met her. A pillar of the community, always willing to lend a helping hand, she was active with the Silt Historical Park, Silt Heydays Breakfast and Silt Senior Center lunch.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 43 years, Tom; son, Royal; son-in-law, Terry Satterfield; granddaughter, Carlee Satterfield, and great-granddaughter, Lyla Walters.
She is survived by sister, Marge Streza; brother, Norman Johnson; children, George (Celeste) Jones, Penny Satterfield, Regina (Scott) Pretti, and Edna (Don) Place; 15 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren, many cousins and countless friends.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Silt Historical Society, PO Box 401, Silt, CO or GCDHS, 195 W. 14th St., Rifle, CO, in memory Alice May Jones.
Memorial service will be Sunday, October 27, at 1:00 p.m. at the Rifle Assembly of God Church.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 23, 2019