Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice May Johnson-Jones. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alice May Johnson-Jones



April 6, 1931 - October 16, 2019



Alice May Johnson-Jones was born April 6, 1931 to Elmer George and Nettie Pearl Johnson in Rifle, Colorado. At home, surrounded by family, she passed away peacefully October 16, 2019.



She married Thomas William Jones August 5, 1948, in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. They raised five beautiful children, Royal, George, Penny, Regina, and Edna.



Alice never met a stranger; she was loved by all who met her. A pillar of the community, always willing to lend a helping hand, she was active with the Silt Historical Park, Silt Heydays Breakfast and Silt Senior Center lunch.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 43 years, Tom; son, Royal; son-in-law, Terry Satterfield; granddaughter, Carlee Satterfield, and great-granddaughter, Lyla Walters.



She is survived by sister, Marge Streza; brother, Norman Johnson; children, George (Celeste) Jones, Penny Satterfield, Regina (Scott) Pretti, and Edna (Don) Place; 15 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren, many cousins and countless friends.



In lieu of flowers please donate to the Silt Historical Society, PO Box 401, Silt, CO or GCDHS, 195 W. 14th St., Rifle, CO, in memory Alice May Jones.



Memorial service will be Sunday, October 27, at 1:00 p.m. at the Rifle Assembly of God Church.



Alice May Johnson-JonesApril 6, 1931 - October 16, 2019Alice May Johnson-Jones was born April 6, 1931 to Elmer George and Nettie Pearl Johnson in Rifle, Colorado. At home, surrounded by family, she passed away peacefully October 16, 2019.She married Thomas William Jones August 5, 1948, in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. They raised five beautiful children, Royal, George, Penny, Regina, and Edna.Alice never met a stranger; she was loved by all who met her. A pillar of the community, always willing to lend a helping hand, she was active with the Silt Historical Park, Silt Heydays Breakfast and Silt Senior Center lunch.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 43 years, Tom; son, Royal; son-in-law, Terry Satterfield; granddaughter, Carlee Satterfield, and great-granddaughter, Lyla Walters.She is survived by sister, Marge Streza; brother, Norman Johnson; children, George (Celeste) Jones, Penny Satterfield, Regina (Scott) Pretti, and Edna (Don) Place; 15 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren, many cousins and countless friends.In lieu of flowers please donate to the Silt Historical Society, PO Box 401, Silt, CO or GCDHS, 195 W. 14th St., Rifle, CO, in memory Alice May Jones.Memorial service will be Sunday, October 27, at 1:00 p.m. at the Rifle Assembly of God Church. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close